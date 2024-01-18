Xybion Digital Inc: Xybion Digital to Participate in the Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest Hosted Healthcare IT Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today that Company Chairman and CEO, Dr. Pradip Banerjee has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:30 AM ET. The conference is scheduled as a two-day event and will be held virtually on January 24-25, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM ET.

Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will engage with representatives from various Healthcare and IT companies, including Xybion Digital, to discuss innovative strategies for reducing healthcare costs, benefiting healthcare providers, and elevating the customer experience.

The event will feature presentations for leveraging the latest technology and AI with a focus on improving healthcare outcomes and a transition to value-based care models. Additionally, the conference will spotlight organizations striving to provide cost-effective, remote solutions and timely monitoring of patient risk factors.

