Eaton earns perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for the eighth time and Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Eaton named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in Newsweek for the second year in a row, earning five out of five stars

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced it was recently recognized by two prestigious organizations for its deep commitment to delivering an inclusive employee experience. First, Eaton achieved a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Second, Newsweek once again named Eaton one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. Eaton believes inclusive behaviors drive innovation and growth, enable high-performing teams and deliver confidence to stakeholders that they are engaging with a sustainable, socially responsible company.

The CEI, an annual benchmark for workplace equality, reflects how U.S.-based companies promote LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. It measures areas such as non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits, culture and corporate social responsibility. By satisfying all of the CEI's criteria this year, Eaton earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

Scoring for America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity is based on publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals, press and anonymous online employee surveys at companies with more than 1,000 employees. Researchers also considered more than 21 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as diversity ratio, diversity reviews and information from social media platforms.

"These latest recognitions reflect our commitment to being a model for inclusion and diversity in our industry," said Cindy Fisher, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity, Eaton. "We are passionate about this important work because we know that it makes us stronger as individuals and as a company. We also know there is more work to do."

The recognitions mark the latest in Eaton's inclusion and diversity journey. For the past three years, Eaton was named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning 100 out of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI). In Mexico, Eaton was certified as a Best LGBTQ+ Place to Work and Age-Friendly Employer for 2024. To read more on Eaton's journey, visit the latest Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report. A list of current job openings can be found here.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

