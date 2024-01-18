

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home Design has recalled over half a million upholstered low-profile standard and platform beds due to fall and injury hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers. The company has recalled about 527,177 beds in the U.S. and 55,847 in Canada.



Home Design said it had received 128 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, including 36 injuries.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails. Consumers must send an image of the bed and the law label, or proof of purchase, to recall@homedesign-us.com to receive the free repair. Home Design is contacting known purchasers directly.



Wayfair, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com from July 2018 through November 2023 for between $100 and $300. The full list of the recalled products can be found on the CPSC website.



