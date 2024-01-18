The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 18.01.2024.

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 18.01.2024

.

ISIN Name

AU0000241416 TOUBANI RES.INC.CDI/1:1

CA22968P1080 CUBICFARM SYS CORP.

GB00B1Z2MP60 ROTALA PLC LS -,25

GB00B11SZ269 VELOCYS PLC

GB0003085445 UNBOUND GROUP PLC LS-0,01

