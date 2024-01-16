Das Instrument O7N GB00B11SZ269 VELOCYS PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2024

The instrument O7N GB00B11SZ269 VELOCYS PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2024



Das Instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2024

The instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2024



Das Instrument 30S SE0005794617 SANIONA AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2024

The instrument 30S SE0005794617 SANIONA AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2024



Das Instrument 0SEA AU0000050981 SEZZLE INC. CDIS/1/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2024

The instrument 0SEA AU0000050981 SEZZLE INC. CDIS/1/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2024



Das Instrument 08U GB00B1Z2MP60 ROTALA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.01.2024

The instrument 08U GB00B1Z2MP60 ROTALA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2024

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken