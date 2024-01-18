

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has stated that data from publishers, such as The New York Times, is not necessary for training artificial intelligence models. This statement from Altman comes in the midst of a copyright lawsuit filed by The New York Times against OpenAI, alleging the unauthorized use of its articles in training the ChatGPT model.



The New York Times on December 27, 2023, filed a lawsuit against Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, alleging unauthorized use of published work to train artificial intelligence (AI) products.



According to the lawsuit, OpenAI attempted to 'free ride on the Times's massive investment in its journalism' by stealing millions of copyrighted news articles, in-depth analyses, opinion pieces, reviews, how-to manuals, and more. Because of the 'unlawful copying and use of The Times's uniquely valuable works,' The New York Times is attempting to hold Microsoft and OpenAI accountable for 'billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages.'



However, according to Altman, the Times's data is not essential to train its AI models. In the months before the complaint being lodged by the New York Times, OpenAI had entered into agreements with large media companies such as Axel-Springer and the Associated Press. However, the Times failed to reach an agreement with the tech company.



The New York Times's lawsuit is the most high-profile case of a larger trend as artificial intelligence use becomes more widespread: copyright holders suing AI companies for allegedly using data to train their models without permission.



