

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines (JAPSY) has recently appointed Mitsuko Tottori as its first female President. Mitsuko, who initially served as a flight attendant, has climbed the corporate ladder to reach the senior management level.



Tottori will take over from the current President and CEO Yuji Akasaka in April.



'There are female employees out there who are struggling with their career steps or going through big life events,' Tottori told a news conference. 'I hope my appointment as a President can encourage them, or give them the courage to take the next step.'



Tottori started her career as a cabin crew in 1985 when the JAL Flight123 crashed into a mountain near Tokyo, killing 520 people. It was termed as the world's worst single-aircraft disaster.



'The shock at that time is still deeply carved in my heart. And I have maintained a strong sense of responsibility to hand down the importance of aviation safety to younger generations,' Tottori said. 'Safety is the foundation of an airline company and I will work on safe operations with even stronger conviction.'



Tottori, who worked in the frontline before becoming the director of the cabin crew in 2015, said that the safety of the airlines will be her topmost priority.



The airline also commented that Tottori has a 'high level of insight and field experience' in safety operations.



While talking about the recent accidents involving Japan Airlines, she said, 'Operational safety is the foundation of airlines. I will continue to demonstrate my firm commitment to this principle.'



Japan Airlines has set a target that 30 percent of manager posts will be acquired by women across its offices by the end of the fiscal year to March 2026.



