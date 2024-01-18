

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release December numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In November, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 2.8 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.5 percent.



Japan also will see November results for its tertiary industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a score of +0.2 following the -1.2 reading in October.



Malaysia will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 3.2 percent on year, up from 1.7 percent in November. Exports are seen lower by an annual 4.8 percent after slipping 5.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR17.1 billion, up from MYR12.4 billion a month earlier.



