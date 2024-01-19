Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Monster-Rallye In The Making?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACH0 | ISIN: US98584B2025 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.01.2024 | 08:06
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yingli Solar: Yingli will supply 405MW of high efficiency modules for iSOLAR

BAODING, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Yingli Solar has announced the supply of 405MW of high efficiency solar modules for the well-known Solar EPC iSOLAR SA, including 120MW N-type modules and 285MW P-type modules. Currently, 180MW products have been put into use.

These high-efficiency modules will be used in multiple local solar projects. After all projects are completed and put into operation, it is expected that the annual power generation will reach 486 million KWH, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 500000 tons.

"As a company established for over two decades, Yingli has always taken technological innovation as its core competitiveness, committed to providing efficient products to global customers." said Stefanos Linardakis, Director Yingli Germany, Austira, Greece & Turkey of Yingli Solar, "The practical performance of Yingli's products over the past 25 years has also proven the reliability of Yingli's products, which is the fundamental reason why Yingli has gained global customer recognition."

"We are excited to announce the strategic procurement agreement with Yingli again after 12 years. We believe that the combination of Yingli's product leadership and TOPCON cell technology will provide us with the superior solution we need for our advanced solar projects, driving best-in-class PV plant performance", said iSOLAR's Managing Director Mr. Argyris Iliadis.

Since 2023, Yingli has received multiple global honors, and has won the "High Achiever" award from RETC with its excellent accomplishments in three dimensions of quality indicators, performance indicators and reliability indicators, and rated as Top Performer by PVEL.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yingli-will-supply-405mw-of-high-efficiency-modules-for-isolar-302039248.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.