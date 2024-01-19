

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air's Boeing 747 Cargo plane made an emergency landing shortly after its takeoff due to an engine malfunction, according to the Federal Aviation Administration report.



According to the agency's early investigation report, a 'softball-size hole' was found above the No.2 engine. It added that the agency would investigate further into the matter.



The plane which was bound for Puerto Rico was seen 'shooting sparks' by some witnesses.



An airline spokesperson said that the plane was immediately turned back to the airport after experiencing an engine malfunction.



The airline reported on Friday that, 'The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to the airport'.



The New York-based airline maintained that 'At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause.'



This latest incident is another setback for the Boeing company, which has been in the limelight for the past few weeks over quality and safety concerns.



In January, an Alaska Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max plane made an emergency landing after its door panel blew off. Currently, the Max planes are grounded by the FAA for investigation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken