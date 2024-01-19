

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Instagram about the company's long-term vision to develop artificial general intelligence or AGI that can match or exceed a human's intelligence level, and to make it widely available.



'It's become clear that the next generation of services required is building full general intelligence, building the best AI assistants, AIs for creators, AIs for businesses and more, that need advances in every area of AI from reasoning to planning to coding to memory and other cognitive abilities,' he said in the video posted on Thursday.



The chief executive said that he wants to make the AGI system 'widely available so everyone can benefit', which means that the software can be easily copied and re-used by anyone to build their own chatbot.



However, OpenAI and Google had earlier warned that providing open-source software is dangerous as it could be used for spreading inaccurate information.



The lifeline of Zuckerberg's ongoing AGI project is a large language model Llama 3 that can easily comprehend and generate human language text.



The Facebook founder said that Meta had built an 'absolutely massive amount of infrastructure' for the new AGI system, and to handle its processing power, he had ordered approximately 350,000 H100 graphics cards from Nvidia, which will be delivered by the end of the year.



He further said that two of the company's AI research teams - FAIR and GenAI are working together to accelerate this project.



Speaking on Meta's newly launched Ray-Ban smart glasses, Zuckerberg said, 'I think a lot of us are going to talk to AI as frequently throughout the day. And I think a lot of us are going to do that using glasses. These glasses are the ideal form factor for letting an AI see what you see and hear what you hear. So it's always available to help out,'



Similar to Meta's project, OpenAI is also working on developing AGI which the company defines as 'AI systems that are generally smarter than humans'.



