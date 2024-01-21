Kapsch TrafficCom: The Spanish subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom has been tasked with the management of the city's traffic information and control systems of Vitoria-Gasteiz. The goal of the project is to ensure reliable and safe mobility in the Basque city. The contract is valued at EUR 4 million and will be executed over a period of four years.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: 0.00% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (16/01/2024)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...