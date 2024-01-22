Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116LR | ISIN: FR0011981968 | Ticker-Symbol: WO6
Tradegate
22.01.24
11:29 Uhr
13,615 Euro
+0,425
+3,22 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDLINE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDLINE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,59513,60011:34
13,59513,61011:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2024 | 07:06
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the acquisition of a minority stake in Worldline

Montrouge, January 22, 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the acquisition
of a minority stake in Worldline

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces that it has acquired a 7% minority interest in Worldline S.A.

This investment is building upon the strategic partnership between Crédit Agricole Group and Worldline S.A., for which the signing of a binding agreement was announced in July 2023. It is intended to strengthen this partnership to create a major player in the French merchant payment services market.

In addition to the strategic partnership, this transaction demonstrates Credit Agricole Group's intention to support Worldline's development and implementation of its strategy as a key European payment services provider.

Through this transaction, Crédit Agricole Group is reaffirming confidence in its partner: a strong franchise, leading-edge technologies, and proven innovation capabilities, at the service of its customers.

The preparatory work for the creation of the announced joint-venture between Crédit Agricole Group and Worldline is progressing according to the announced schedule, with operational launch planned in 2024, as soon as the customary regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Crédit Agricole S.A. seeks to remain a long-term minority shareholder, fully committed alongside Worldline.

The transaction is expected to have an impact of less than 10 basis points on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.

PRESS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Alexandre Barat +33 1 57 72 12 19 alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain +33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Institutional Investors + 33 1 43 23 04 31 investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Individual Shareholders + 33 800 000?777 relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com
Cécile Mouton + 33 1 57 72 86 79 cecile.mouton@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Read all press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.