SolarEdge, an Israel-based inverter manufacturer, says it plans to cut about 900 jobs as part of a restructuring plan "designed to reduce operating expenses and align its cost structure to current market dynamics."SolarEdge has announced a global workforce-reduction plan that will affect approximately 900 employees, or about 16% of its total workforce. The company said the reduction is part of a restructuring plan "designed to reduce operating expenses and align its cost structure to current market dynamics." Itsaid it will provide more details in an upcoming end-of-year earnings release. "We ...

