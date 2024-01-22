Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024
WKN: A2QEC5 | ISIN: SE0014684569 | Ticker-Symbol: PGO
Frankfurt
19.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Prostatype Genomics AB TO3 (34/24)

At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, Prostatype Genomics AB equity rights
will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 23, 2024. 



Security name: Prostatype Genomics AB TO3
------------------------------------------
Short name:   PROGEN TO3        
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021150794       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  319708          
------------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 warrant of series 3 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 new share. 
     The subscription price for the warrant of series 3 will be set at 70  
     percent of the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") for the Company's
     shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the measurement   
     period March 14-28, 2024, but at a minimum of SEK 0.01 (corresponding 
     to the quota value). Warrants of series 3 can be exercised to subscribe
     for shares in Prostatype Genomics during the period April 5-19, 2024. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr April 5, 2024 - April 19, 2024                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  April 17, 2024                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Publ). For further information, please call
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (0)8 588 68 570.
