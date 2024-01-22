Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Prostatype Genomics AB TO3 (34/24)

At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, Prostatype Genomics AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 23, 2024. Security name: Prostatype Genomics AB TO3 ------------------------------------------ Short name: PROGEN TO3 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0021150794 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 319708 ------------------------------------------ Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 warrant of series 3 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 new share. The subscription price for the warrant of series 3 will be set at 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") for the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the measurement period March 14-28, 2024, but at a minimum of SEK 0.01 (corresponding to the quota value). Warrants of series 3 can be exercised to subscribe for shares in Prostatype Genomics during the period April 5-19, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr April 5, 2024 - April 19, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 17, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (0)8 588 68 570.