HEICO Corporation CEO Laurans A. Mendelson Receives Living Legends of Aviation Award

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) today reported that Laurans A. Mendelson, the Company's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, received the Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award from the Living Legends of Aviation on January 19, 2024.

The Living Legends of Aviation recognition is given to "remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation including: entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. The Legends meet yearly to recognize and honor individuals that have made significant contributions in aviation."

The award was presented by renowned aviation pioneer Kenn Ricci himself at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills, CA. The other awardees and honorees were Linden Blue, Vice Chairman of General Atomics; Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream Aerospace; Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of BETA Technologies; Fred George, leading aviation journalist; Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex; Fred Hinton, famed pilot; Marc Parent, President & CEO of CAE Inc.; Lauren Sanchez, Journalist and Founder of Black Ops Aviation; Lance Toland, Founder and CEO of Lance Toland Associates.

Prior Living Legends of Aviation awardees and honorees include, among others, aviation and space pioneers Buzz Aldrin, William Anders, Sir Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, James Lovell, Elon Musk, David Neeleman, Erin Ozman, Fatih Ozman, Fred Smith, Seymour "Si" Robin, Kenn Ricci, Chesley Sullenberger and Steve Udvar-Hazy, as well as entertainment industry aviators like Jimmy Buffet, Morgan Freeman, Kenny G, John Travolta, Kurt Russel and Treat Williams.

Mr. Mendelson remarked, "I am profoundly humbled and honored that this storied and unique organization would include me with such aviation and space pioneers for this special honor. I congratulate all of my fellow awardees for their recognition and extraordinary careers."

In on-stage remarks while accepting the award on Mr. Mendelson's behalf, HEICO's Co-Presidents Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson stated, "Our father feels profoundly grateful to have been able to do what he loves doing in a truly remarkable industry, with truly remarkable people who achieve truly remarkable things… but, in receiving this award he merely views himself as a vessel for HEICO's 10,000 Team Members who endeavor mightily, day in and day out, to do their parts in contributing to this industry's remarkable achievements."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.

