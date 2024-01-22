Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world, is pleased to announce that Clifford Starke, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director, has been elected as Chairman of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable Board of Directors.

"Given the current political environment, momentum is swinging in the right direction. We, at Flora, seek to be at the forefront of advancement and innovation to make hemp and cannabis legally accessible to everyone," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

"We're pleased to announce the election of Mr. Clifford Starke as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable," said U.S. Hemp Roundtable General Counsel, Jonathan Miller. "Flora Growth has been an outstanding board member of the Roundtable, and we are excited to have Mr. Starke step up to play a leadership role in a critical year ahead for the industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Starke for his unwavering support and commitment to advancing the U.S. hemp sector."

About U.S. Hemp Roundtable

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is the hemp industry's national advocacy organization, a coalition of dozens of leading companies and organizations committed to safe hemp and CBD products. The Roundtable proudly works in partnership with the industry's leading national, regional and state grassroots organizations, and is leading the way forward for hemp and CBD products through education and action. More at https://hempsupporter.com/.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a cannabis focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.





Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

