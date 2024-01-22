

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ferocious winter storms have claimed the lives of more than 60 people in the United States as teeth- biting cold continued to lash across any parts of the country.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast snow, freezing rain and heavy showers across the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Severe cold and related deaths were reported in Tennessee, Oregon, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Washington, Kentucky, Wisconsin, New York and New Jersey in the past week.



Tennessee and Oregon were the worst-affected.



The harsh weather has left tens of thousands of people in Oregon, Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico and Indiana in blackout.



The re-opening of colleges and universities in Mississippi after winter break has reportedly been postponed.



As an expansive arctic high pressure system slides eastward across the eastern U.S. Monday, heavy rain has quickly spread across southern Texas in the morning.



NWS has predicted heavy rains across eastern Texas this week,and warned of possible flooding.



Arctic blast-induced snow, sleet and ice are impacting parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri.



'Heavy rain will likely continue across northern California today, followed by a lull on Tuesday before the next surge of heavy rain expected to reach northwestern California early on Wednesday,' NWS said in its latest weather bulletin.



heavy wet snow is expected along the Sierra Nevada.



Freezing rain and sleet is forecast to reach into the lower Great Lakes tonight.



According to NWS, today will be the final day of the deep freeze over the East Coast, where temperatures will start returning to normal levels on Tuesday.



