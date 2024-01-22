Expedia Group Is a Best Place To Work in 2024, According to Our Employees on Glassdoor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Expedia Group



We are pleased to announce we are among the winners of the annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards, a list of the Best Places to Work in 2024.

Unlike other workplace awards, there is no self-nomination or application process, instead it's entirely based on the feedback our employees have voluntarily and anonymously shared on Glassdoor. To determine the winners of the awards, Glassdoor evaluates company reviews shared by current and former employees over the past year. This year, we are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work among U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees. For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW.

A huge thank you goes out to all our employees who took the time to share their perspective on what it's like to work here. This award is a symbol of the belief Expedians have in our vision and our commitment to fostering a workplace of excellence. We appreciate all the valuable feedback as it only helps us improve.

Below are just a few words employees shared on Glassdoor that contributed toward the award and make us feel incredibly honored:

"A true worklife balance environment throughout the company, the CEO even established mental health days during covid times. Flexibility, employee stock program, great offices throughout the world with inclusive events for all groups."

"I have rarely enjoyed work this much, or felt more supported. It's that simple. Some bullets: - Great work/life balance - Lovely people - Inclusive culture - Fun work environment - Stimulating work - Great benefits"

"Lovely people all around the company. I've hardly had any negative interactions within the work place. In general people are very approachable, friendly, and collaborative. Great inclusion and diversity programs, good development tools, good culture overall"

