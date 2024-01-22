Reliance Industries is selling REC Solar Holdings' kerf-based polysilicon manufacturing subsidiary, REC Solar Norway, to Elkem ASA, a silicon-based materials supplier. Upon completion of the sale, it will retain the technology and intellectual property rights for kerf-based polysilicon.From pv magazine India Reliance Industries is selling REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA, an Oslo-listed silicon-based materials supplier. Reliance Industries' subsidiary, REC Solar Holdings, has signed a share purchase agreement with Elkem ASA for the sale of its 100% equity stake in REC Solar Norway AS (REC Norway) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...