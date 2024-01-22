Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux,

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2023:

162,970 shares

- €6,771,585.21

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,904

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,668

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,517,224 shares for €126,218,199.69

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,540,615 shares for €126,921,333.84

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account:

186,361 shares

- €1,987,652.19

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,378

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,951

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,128,383 shares for €142,719,303.95

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,275,964 shares for €147,045,532.24

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

Shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

Shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 4 904 4 517 224 126 218 199,69 4 668,00 4 540 615 126 921 333,84 03/07/2023 1 2500 73 000,00 38 22500 657 225,00 04/07/2023 53 34000 992 120,00 12 15828 463 127,28 05/07/2023 25 35000 1 012 200,00 06/07/2023 63 56461 1 608 009,28 29 37500 1 071 000,00 07/07/2023 47 51499 1 459 481,66 44 50000 1 421 500,00 10/07/2023 30 32500 926 575,00 33 35080 1 002 937,20 11/07/2023 36 40000 1 147 600,00 71 44920 1 291 000,80 12/07/2023 21 15000 432 450,00 49 40000 1 158 800,00 13/07/2023 30 25000 734 250,00 82 52608 1 548 779,52 14/07/2023 28 27500 810 975,00 23 29892 883 308,60 17/07/2023 73 55000 1 605 450,00 11 17500 513 275,00 18/07/2023 26 25200 731052 50 42158 1 224 689,90 19/07/2023 24 25390 743 165,30 26 33042 970 113,12 20/07/2023 16 22550 662 744,50 35 37520 1 104 588,80 21/07/2023 17 15000 444 450,00 39 32480 963 032,00 24/07/2023 47 40000 1 186 800,00 44 35000 1 041 250,00 25/07/2023 28 55000 1 625 250,00 27 52500 1 552 950,00 26/07/2023 45 30024 885 407,76 40 35500 1 048 670,00 27/07/2023 50 47500 1 420 725,00 52 47500 1 422 625,00 28/07/2023 56 47800 1 421 572,00 39 42500 1 265 650,00 31/07/2023 41 32476 961 614,36 28 32500 963 950,00 01/08/2023 49 45000 1 323 000,00 13 17500 515 900,00 02/08/2023 113 60000 1 732 200,00 32 32500 939 250,00 03/08/2023 55 59540 1 687 959,00 25 22500 640 575,00 04/08/2023 41 57500 1 591 600,00 58 60410 1 676 377,50 07/08/2023 44 45000 1 240 200,00 40 32500 897 000,00 08/08/2023 50 47500 1 308 150,00 46 52500 1 454 775,00 09/08/2023 27 37500 1 042 875,00 63 39807 1 113 401,79 10/08/2023 6 7500 209 700,00 61 47283 1 329 125,13 11/08/2023 35 40000 1 123 600,00 16 22500 633 375,00 14/08/2023 39 27500 771 375,00 25 37500 1 054 125,00 15/08/2023 53 47500 1 322 400,00 21 17500 487 725,00 16/08/2023 47 37500 1 042 125,00 47 55000 1 530 650,00 17/08/2023 67 47500 1 314 325,00 25 32500 901 225,00 18/08/2023 36 44500 1 221 080,00 54 52500 1 443 750,00 21/08/2023 30 30000 830 700,00 32 35000 971 950,00 22/08/2023 66 47500 1328100 23/08/2023 23 22500 632 700,00 36 30000 845 700,00 24/08/2023 39 45000 1 262 700,00 56 27747 783 575,28 25/08/2023 46 27500 768 350,00 41 42253 1 183 084,00 28/08/2023 50 30000 848 100,00 43 25000 708 250,00 29/08/2023 33 17000 482 970,00 33 15000 427 650,00 30/08/2023 17 24000 680 400,00 30 21000 597 240,00 31/08/2023 42 34263 983 690,73 01/09/2023 56 53000 1 518 450,00 2 3000 86 400,00 04/09/2023 50 36000 1 025 640,00 32 20000 575 600,00 05/09/2023 84 40000 1 120 000,00 44 33000 927 630,00 06/09/2023 18 13000 360 100,00 6 12000 333 120,00 07/09/2023 3 2000 55 400,00 29 41000 1 150 460,00 08/09/2023 6 8000 226 640,00 8 16000 455 680,00 11/09/2023 21 22500 650 250,00 30 31931 925 360,38 12/09/2023 33 37500 1 087 500,00 58 35000 1 017 450,00 13/09/2023 62 52000 1 488 760,00 38 40000 1 151 200,00 14/09/2023 12 15000 432 450,00 46 37000 1 074 850,00 15/09/2023 27 20500 605 160,00 18/09/2023 71 47500 1 393 175,00 16 22500 662 175,00 19/09/2023 13 20000 587 400,00 33 41634 1 225 288,62 20/09/2023 30 25004 737 618,00 31 27780 821 176,80 21/09/2023 67 52496 1 537 607,84 19 25479 747 044,28 22/09/2023 61 50000 1 433 000,00 1 5000 144 250,00 25/09/2023 63 45000 1 274 850,00 17 22500 639 225,00 26/09/2023 51 42500 1 196 375,00 39 44500 1 255 790,00 27/09/2023 88 69000 1 921 650,00 17 30000 838 200,00 28/09/2023 63 65000 1 788 800,00 25 32500 897 975,00 29/09/2023 4 7500 206 175,00 36 47500 1 309 100,00 02/10/2023 74 70000 1 899 100,00 16 17506 481 590,06 03/10/2023 68 80000 2 100 000,00 41 52500 1 385 475,00 04/10/2023 59 57633 1516324,23 68 79670 2 100 101,20 05/10/2023 31 30000 788 400,00 28 40000 1 054 800,00 06/10/2023 58 62500 1 641 250,00 67 67500 1 779 300,00 09/10/2023 38 42845 1 131 536,45 49 55000 1 456 400,00 10/10/2023 10 5000 134 850,00 88 57330 1 549 629,90 11/10/2023 81 82500 2 222 550,00 35 35345 962 797,80 12/10/2023 35 50000 1 342 500,00 54 40000 1 076 800,00 13/10/2023 34 20000 527 800,00 5 7500 200 625,00 16/10/2023 68 67856 1 752 720,48 79 70055 1 818 627,80 17/10/2023 50 57001 1 492 286,18 85 59945 1 573 556,25 18/10/2023 54 47509 1 234 758,91 24 27055 704 512,20 19/10/2023 66 44901 1 151 710,65 40 45000 1 156 500,00 20/10/2023 63 65000 1 643 200,00 75 57500 1 454 750,00 23/10/2023 51 43606 1 094 510,60 39 47674 1 198 524,36 24/10/2023 3 5000 127 350,00 48 49826 1 271 559,52 25/10/2023 33 45000 1 143 450,00 33 37500 954 375,00 26/10/2023 46 50000 1 275 000,00 53 57500 1 467 975,00 27/10/2023 41 47500 1 218 375,00 39 42500 1 092 675,00 30/10/2023 41 52500 1 345 050,00 51 37000 951 270,00 31/10/2023 18 17500 450 625,00 42 50000 1 288 000,00 01/11/2023 3 2000 51 900,00 35 24945 650 565,60 02/11/2023 30 25000 665250 03/11/2023 7 15000 402 750,00 24 30123 810 911,16 06/11/2023 48 47500 1269675 16 27500 737 000,00 07/11/2023 47 42500 1 131 350,00 32 37500 1 000 875,00 08/11/2023 67 58500 1 536 210,00 18 22500 592 200,00 09/11/2023 3 2500 65 250,00 47 47500 1 266 825,00 10/11/2023 43 50000 1 338 000,00 56 57500 1 543 300,00 13/11/2023 56 45000 1 211 850,00 39 35000 945 700,00 14/11/2023 7 5000 134 100,00 43 59532 1 619 865,72 15/11/2023 44 42500 1170450 57 49994 1 382 834,04 16/11/2023 26 17500 483 525,00 28 25000 693 500,00 17/11/2023 23 22500 629 100,00 20/11/2023 42 47500 1 327 625,00 21 22500 632 475,00 21/11/2023 27 32500 907 075,00 22 25000 700 000,00 22/11/2023 30 35000 975 450,00 21 30000 837 000,00 23/11/2023 20 15000 417 450,00 25 37500 1 047 750,00 24/11/2023 17 17500 493 325,00 40 45000 1 269 900,00 27/11/2023 19 17500 495 075,00 24 25000 709 250,00 28/11/2023 29 30433 862 166,89 55 47500 1 347 100,00 29/11/2023 12 15000 429 300,00 55 55000 1 574 100,00 30/11/2023 29 30000 865 800,00 52 50000 1 445 000,00 01/12/2023 24 40000 1 158 000,00 40 25000 724 750,00 04/12/2023 28 17500 507 150,00 17 12500 363 750,00 05/12/2023 25 29182 846 278,00 40 42500 1 234 200,00 06/12/2023 23 25000 730 500,00 48 42500 1 247 375,00 07/12/2023 57 55000 1 613 700,00 33 20000 589 600,00 08/12/2023 38 40000 1 172 800,00 48 50000 1 469 000,00 11/12/2023 37 25000 735 000,00 18 20000 589 000,00 12/12/2023 66 55000 1 617 550,00 28 25070 740 818,50 13/12/2023 45 42500 1 241 850,00 35 34930 1 024 147,60 14/12/2023 9 12500 371 375,00 60 67500 2 010 150,00 15/12/2023 71 60000 1 789 200,00 43 42500 1 271 600,00 18/12/2023 99 62254 1 827 777,44 21 22500 664 650,00 19/12/2023 28 25180 733 997,00 31 31600 924 932,00 20/12/2023 34 40000 1 170 400,00 44 42400 1 243 592,00 21/12/2023 58 35220 1 023 493,20 5 7500 218 175,00 22/12/2023 11 15000 435 600,00 21 20000 582 600,00 27/12/2023 63 42664 1 232 562,96 22 20000 579 400,00 28/12/2023 41 37500 1 072 500,00 29 33170 949 988,80 29/12/2023 36 27000 773 550,00 32 19330 555 157,60

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,627,058,335

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

