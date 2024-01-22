Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux,
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2023:
162,970 shares
- €6,771,585.21
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,904
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,668
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,517,224 shares for €126,218,199.69
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,540,615 shares for €126,921,333.84
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account:
186,361 shares
- €1,987,652.19
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,378
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,951
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,128,383 shares for €142,719,303.95
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,275,964 shares for €147,045,532.24
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
4 904
4 517 224
126 218 199,69
4 668,00
4 540 615
126 921 333,84
03/07/2023
1
2500
73 000,00
38
22500
657 225,00
04/07/2023
53
34000
992 120,00
12
15828
463 127,28
05/07/2023
25
35000
1 012 200,00
06/07/2023
63
56461
1 608 009,28
29
37500
1 071 000,00
07/07/2023
47
51499
1 459 481,66
44
50000
1 421 500,00
10/07/2023
30
32500
926 575,00
33
35080
1 002 937,20
11/07/2023
36
40000
1 147 600,00
71
44920
1 291 000,80
12/07/2023
21
15000
432 450,00
49
40000
1 158 800,00
13/07/2023
30
25000
734 250,00
82
52608
1 548 779,52
14/07/2023
28
27500
810 975,00
23
29892
883 308,60
17/07/2023
73
55000
1 605 450,00
11
17500
513 275,00
18/07/2023
26
25200
731052
50
42158
1 224 689,90
19/07/2023
24
25390
743 165,30
26
33042
970 113,12
20/07/2023
16
22550
662 744,50
35
37520
1 104 588,80
21/07/2023
17
15000
444 450,00
39
32480
963 032,00
24/07/2023
47
40000
1 186 800,00
44
35000
1 041 250,00
25/07/2023
28
55000
1 625 250,00
27
52500
1 552 950,00
26/07/2023
45
30024
885 407,76
40
35500
1 048 670,00
27/07/2023
50
47500
1 420 725,00
52
47500
1 422 625,00
28/07/2023
56
47800
1 421 572,00
39
42500
1 265 650,00
31/07/2023
41
32476
961 614,36
28
32500
963 950,00
01/08/2023
49
45000
1 323 000,00
13
17500
515 900,00
02/08/2023
113
60000
1 732 200,00
32
32500
939 250,00
03/08/2023
55
59540
1 687 959,00
25
22500
640 575,00
04/08/2023
41
57500
1 591 600,00
58
60410
1 676 377,50
07/08/2023
44
45000
1 240 200,00
40
32500
897 000,00
08/08/2023
50
47500
1 308 150,00
46
52500
1 454 775,00
09/08/2023
27
37500
1 042 875,00
63
39807
1 113 401,79
10/08/2023
6
7500
209 700,00
61
47283
1 329 125,13
11/08/2023
35
40000
1 123 600,00
16
22500
633 375,00
14/08/2023
39
27500
771 375,00
25
37500
1 054 125,00
15/08/2023
53
47500
1 322 400,00
21
17500
487 725,00
16/08/2023
47
37500
1 042 125,00
47
55000
1 530 650,00
17/08/2023
67
47500
1 314 325,00
25
32500
901 225,00
18/08/2023
36
44500
1 221 080,00
54
52500
1 443 750,00
21/08/2023
30
30000
830 700,00
32
35000
971 950,00
22/08/2023
66
47500
1328100
23/08/2023
23
22500
632 700,00
36
30000
845 700,00
24/08/2023
39
45000
1 262 700,00
56
27747
783 575,28
25/08/2023
46
27500
768 350,00
41
42253
1 183 084,00
28/08/2023
50
30000
848 100,00
43
25000
708 250,00
29/08/2023
33
17000
482 970,00
33
15000
427 650,00
30/08/2023
17
24000
680 400,00
30
21000
597 240,00
31/08/2023
42
34263
983 690,73
01/09/2023
56
53000
1 518 450,00
2
3000
86 400,00
04/09/2023
50
36000
1 025 640,00
32
20000
575 600,00
05/09/2023
84
40000
1 120 000,00
44
33000
927 630,00
06/09/2023
18
13000
360 100,00
6
12000
333 120,00
07/09/2023
3
2000
55 400,00
29
41000
1 150 460,00
08/09/2023
6
8000
226 640,00
8
16000
455 680,00
11/09/2023
21
22500
650 250,00
30
31931
925 360,38
12/09/2023
33
37500
1 087 500,00
58
35000
1 017 450,00
13/09/2023
62
52000
1 488 760,00
38
40000
1 151 200,00
14/09/2023
12
15000
432 450,00
46
37000
1 074 850,00
15/09/2023
27
20500
605 160,00
18/09/2023
71
47500
1 393 175,00
16
22500
662 175,00
19/09/2023
13
20000
587 400,00
33
41634
1 225 288,62
20/09/2023
30
25004
737 618,00
31
27780
821 176,80
21/09/2023
67
52496
1 537 607,84
19
25479
747 044,28
22/09/2023
61
50000
1 433 000,00
1
5000
144 250,00
25/09/2023
63
45000
1 274 850,00
17
22500
639 225,00
26/09/2023
51
42500
1 196 375,00
39
44500
1 255 790,00
27/09/2023
88
69000
1 921 650,00
17
30000
838 200,00
28/09/2023
63
65000
1 788 800,00
25
32500
897 975,00
29/09/2023
4
7500
206 175,00
36
47500
1 309 100,00
02/10/2023
74
70000
1 899 100,00
16
17506
481 590,06
03/10/2023
68
80000
2 100 000,00
41
52500
1 385 475,00
04/10/2023
59
57633
1516324,23
68
79670
2 100 101,20
05/10/2023
31
30000
788 400,00
28
40000
1 054 800,00
06/10/2023
58
62500
1 641 250,00
67
67500
1 779 300,00
09/10/2023
38
42845
1 131 536,45
49
55000
1 456 400,00
10/10/2023
10
5000
134 850,00
88
57330
1 549 629,90
11/10/2023
81
82500
2 222 550,00
35
35345
962 797,80
12/10/2023
35
50000
1 342 500,00
54
40000
1 076 800,00
13/10/2023
34
20000
527 800,00
5
7500
200 625,00
16/10/2023
68
67856
1 752 720,48
79
70055
1 818 627,80
17/10/2023
50
57001
1 492 286,18
85
59945
1 573 556,25
18/10/2023
54
47509
1 234 758,91
24
27055
704 512,20
19/10/2023
66
44901
1 151 710,65
40
45000
1 156 500,00
20/10/2023
63
65000
1 643 200,00
75
57500
1 454 750,00
23/10/2023
51
43606
1 094 510,60
39
47674
1 198 524,36
24/10/2023
3
5000
127 350,00
48
49826
1 271 559,52
25/10/2023
33
45000
1 143 450,00
33
37500
954 375,00
26/10/2023
46
50000
1 275 000,00
53
57500
1 467 975,00
27/10/2023
41
47500
1 218 375,00
39
42500
1 092 675,00
30/10/2023
41
52500
1 345 050,00
51
37000
951 270,00
31/10/2023
18
17500
450 625,00
42
50000
1 288 000,00
01/11/2023
3
2000
51 900,00
35
24945
650 565,60
02/11/2023
30
25000
665250
03/11/2023
7
15000
402 750,00
24
30123
810 911,16
06/11/2023
48
47500
1269675
16
27500
737 000,00
07/11/2023
47
42500
1 131 350,00
32
37500
1 000 875,00
08/11/2023
67
58500
1 536 210,00
18
22500
592 200,00
09/11/2023
3
2500
65 250,00
47
47500
1 266 825,00
10/11/2023
43
50000
1 338 000,00
56
57500
1 543 300,00
13/11/2023
56
45000
1 211 850,00
39
35000
945 700,00
14/11/2023
7
5000
134 100,00
43
59532
1 619 865,72
15/11/2023
44
42500
1170450
57
49994
1 382 834,04
16/11/2023
26
17500
483 525,00
28
25000
693 500,00
17/11/2023
23
22500
629 100,00
20/11/2023
42
47500
1 327 625,00
21
22500
632 475,00
21/11/2023
27
32500
907 075,00
22
25000
700 000,00
22/11/2023
30
35000
975 450,00
21
30000
837 000,00
23/11/2023
20
15000
417 450,00
25
37500
1 047 750,00
24/11/2023
17
17500
493 325,00
40
45000
1 269 900,00
27/11/2023
19
17500
495 075,00
24
25000
709 250,00
28/11/2023
29
30433
862 166,89
55
47500
1 347 100,00
29/11/2023
12
15000
429 300,00
55
55000
1 574 100,00
30/11/2023
29
30000
865 800,00
52
50000
1 445 000,00
01/12/2023
24
40000
1 158 000,00
40
25000
724 750,00
04/12/2023
28
17500
507 150,00
17
12500
363 750,00
05/12/2023
25
29182
846 278,00
40
42500
1 234 200,00
06/12/2023
23
25000
730 500,00
48
42500
1 247 375,00
07/12/2023
57
55000
1 613 700,00
33
20000
589 600,00
08/12/2023
38
40000
1 172 800,00
48
50000
1 469 000,00
11/12/2023
37
25000
735 000,00
18
20000
589 000,00
12/12/2023
66
55000
1 617 550,00
28
25070
740 818,50
13/12/2023
45
42500
1 241 850,00
35
34930
1 024 147,60
14/12/2023
9
12500
371 375,00
60
67500
2 010 150,00
15/12/2023
71
60000
1 789 200,00
43
42500
1 271 600,00
18/12/2023
99
62254
1 827 777,44
21
22500
664 650,00
19/12/2023
28
25180
733 997,00
31
31600
924 932,00
20/12/2023
34
40000
1 170 400,00
44
42400
1 243 592,00
21/12/2023
58
35220
1 023 493,20
5
7500
218 175,00
22/12/2023
11
15000
435 600,00
21
20000
582 600,00
27/12/2023
63
42664
1 232 562,96
22
20000
579 400,00
28/12/2023
41
37500
1 072 500,00
29
33170
949 988,80
29/12/2023
36
27000
773 550,00
32
19330
555 157,60
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,627,058,335
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122471421/en/
Contacts:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT