Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

The company maintains its status as a sectoral and regional leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, according to the non-financial rating agency.

Sustainalytics assesses Mercialys as having negligible risks of experiencing substantial financial impacts related to material ESG factors, giving it a score of 8.8/100 in 2023. This result reflects the company's effective management of non-financial risks.

Vincent Ravat, CEO of Mercialys, states, "This distinction by Sustainalytics is an honor for us, and the score of 8.8/100 reflects the work done by Mercialys to minimize environmental, social, and governance risks and their financial impacts on the Company

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a leading ESG research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors and businesses around the world. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. To learn more about Sustainalytics' ESG ratings, visit www.sustainalytics.com/esg-ratings.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,054 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2022 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122520655/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 75 63

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com

CSR contact

Audrey Servadio

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 76 07

Email: rse@mercialys.com