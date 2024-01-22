

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Monday even as the dollar remained subdued with investors awaiting fresh data to assess the likely monetary policy move of the central banks.



Rising geopolitical tensions, lower bond yields and the subdued dollar helped limit gold's downside.



The dollar index, which largely moved in a very tight range below the flat line, briefly emerged higher to 103.33, recording a small gain.



Gold futures for February ended down $7.10 at $2,022.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended lower by $0.415 at $22.296 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7635 per pound, down $0.0230 from the previous close.



The Japanese central bank, scheduled to announce it policy on Tuesday, is likely to leave its settings unchanged.



The European Central Bank (ECB), which will announce its monetary policy on Thursday, is likely to hold rates unchanged at record high. The bank's accompanying statement is in focus for clues about future policy moves.



The Bank of Canada and the Norges Bank are also scheduled to announce their rate decisions this week.



