Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
19.01.24
09:30 Uhr
20,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,99 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2024 | 21:38
41 Leser
Albertsons Companies Seeks Innovative, Diverse-Owned Brands, Hosts Fourth Annual Supplier Diversity Program

Company announces annual application process for diverse-owned suppliers

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Albertsons Companies today announced its annual application process for diverse-owned suppliers. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, the Albertsons Cos. Supplier Diversity Program is designed to discover, support and give diverse-owned suppliers the opportunity to expand their business with Albertsons Cos. and its stores.

"At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to providing opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs and businesses to successfully grow their brands and sell their products on our store shelves," said Monique Lanaux, GVP and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer. "Through our Supplier Diversity Program, we are building an inclusive culture in our stores that values diversity and reflects the many communities where we live and serve."

The application process is open now to diverse-owned suppliers, which include small and mid-size businesses that are at least 51 percent owned, controlled and operated by women, Black, indigenous and people of color, LGBTQ+, veterans or people with disabilities who can offer products that appeal to the varied preferences of Albertsons Cos.' diverse customer base.

The Albertsons Cos. Supplier Diversity Program also works closely with diverse business owners to overcome challenges and various barriers including access to working capital. For many small and medium-sized businesses, obtaining working capital is critical to growing their operations. Through Albertsons Cos. continued partnership with C2FO, diverse-owned brands can receive early payment terms on approved invoices, unlocking fast and flexible access to low-cost capital.

Last year, nearly 500 businesses submitted applications for the Supplier Diversity Program and more than 60 diverse-owned brands were selected to meet with the Albertsons Cos. merchandising team. As a result, six diverse-owned brands, Blue Elephant, Catalina Crunch, Mr. Kooks, Partake Foods, Radius and Watcharee's, were added to the more than 200 certified diverse suppliers already selling their products nationwide at Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and Shaw's.

Diverse business owners interested in having their products considered to sell in one or more Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's, should submit their application online here by Feb. 2. Diverse suppliers who are selected to meet with the Albertsons Cos. team will be notified by Feb. 16 and appointments will be scheduled for early April.

See original press release here and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
