

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The only In-N-Out outlet in Oakland will close on March 24 after operating for over 18 years at the Oakport Street location due to mounting issues with crimes.



Denny Warnick, the Chief Operating Officer, stated that ongoing crime problems led to the decision, as despite efforts to enhance safety, the company cited incidents such as car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies affecting customers and staff.



In-N-Out expressed unsuccessful attempts to address the crime issues and maintain safety.



Data from the San Francisco Chronicle revealed nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents, and 1,174 car break-ins.



Furthermore, the company stated that current employees will be offered the option to work at nearby locations or receive a severance package.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken