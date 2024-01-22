

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Monday announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Adelson will become CEO and President on July 1, 2024.



Board Chair and CEO David Foss will retire from his current role on June 30, 2024, and become Executive Board Chair.



Adelson joined Jack Henry in 2011 as Group President of iPay Solutions and was promoted to General Manager of JHA Payment Solutions in 2014. He became Jack Henry's COO in 2019 and was named President in 2022.



'Greg is a strong, proven leader who has been an essential part of Jack Henry's growth and success for the past 13 years and has a deep understanding of all aspects of our business,' Foss said. 'This transition plan has been carefully considered for some time, and we are fortunate to have someone like Greg ready to step into the CEO role.'



