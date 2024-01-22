

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



Australia will see December results for the business survey and business confidence index from National Australia Bank; in November, their scores were +9 and -9, respectively.



Singapore will provide December data for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to rise 3.5 percent on year, easing from 3.6 percent in November. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 3.0 percent, down from 3.2 percent in the previous month.



Taiwan will release December numbers for industrial production; in November, production was down 2.48 percent on year.



