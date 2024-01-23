

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock.



The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant will equal the price per share at which shares of common stock are being sold to the public in this offering, minus $0.0001, which will be the per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.



In addition, Adicet intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



