



TOKYO, Jan 23, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that on January 17 it signed a naming rights agreement with Kawasaki Todoroki Park Corporation (hereinafter Kawasaki Todoroki Park) (1) for the Todoroki Athletics Stadium located in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Based on this agreement, the Todoroki Athletics Stadium will be called "Uvance Todoroki Stadium by Fujitsu' from February 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029.The stadium is located in the Todoroki Ryokuchi Park, a park area close to Fujitsu's Kawasaki Plant (Nakahara Ward, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan) - a key base for its research and development into innovative technologies - and the home stadium of Kawasaki Frontale, a football club owned by Fujitsu.As part of a comprehensive agreement (2), Fujitsu and Kawasaki City have been promoting community revitalization initiatives with the aim to solve societal issues, such as envisioning a sustainable future for Kawasaki City. Kawasaki Todoroki Park, which was established with the joint investment of 9 companies including Fujitsu, has been operating and maintaining the facilities and the green spaces of the Todoroki Ryokuchi Park since April 2023 as part of the Todoroki Ryokuchi Park redevelopment and operation project (3). Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to work together with stakeholders including Kawasaki City and Kawasaki Todoroki Park to create a lively community around the stadium.In April 2024, Fujitsu will further rename its Kawasaki Plant "Fujitsu Technology Park" (4) to highlight the location's role as a base for the creation of cutting-edge technologies and innovation. As part of its vision for Fujitsu Uvance to realize a sustainable world, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the improvement of the well-being of local residents and visitors of the area, and work to support redevelopment and operation of the Todoroki Ryokuchi Park in coordination with governmental organizations.[1] Kawasaki Todoroki Park Corporation :Headquarters: Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan; Representative Director: Yosuke Koi[2] Comprehensive agreement with Kawasaki City :Fujitsu, City of Kawasaki Strengthen Cooperation to Realize a Sustainable "Future City" (press release, June 23, 2021)[3] Todoroki Ryokuchi Park redevelopment and operation project :Kawasaki Todoroki Park commences Todoroki Ryokuchi Park project (press release, April 4, 2023) (in Japanese)[4] Fujitsu Technology Park :Fujitsu marks next stage of "Work Life Shift" with new corporate hubs in Tokyo area to boost productivity, data-driven management (press release, September 22, 2023)