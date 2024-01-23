

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported that its group revenue for the 16 weeks ended 6 January 2024 was about 6.89 billion pounds up 2.8% at actual currency, and 5.4% higher at constant currency.



At constant currency basis, Primark trading was good overall with sales up 7.9% for the period which was marked by a slow start given the unseasonal warm weather, and strong Christmas trading. Like-for-like sales grew by 2.1% driven by higher average selling prices.



In the UK, total sales in the period rose by 4.5% with like-for-like sales up by 3.8% at constant currency basis.



In Europe excluding the UK, total sales in the period rose by 8.1%, with like-for-like sales up by 1.3% at constant currency basis.



The company said it continues to trade well. It continues to look forward to a year of meaningful progress in both profitability and cash generation, with the profitability improvement being driven by a recovery in Primark margin, a marked improvement in British Sugar profitability, and by reduced losses at Vivergo.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken