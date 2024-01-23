

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), a British pub and hotel operator, on Tuesday posted a rise in sales for the 16-week period to January 20.



Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs were up 8.8 percent from the same period last year.



Like-for-like sales were up 8.1 percent from previous year, reflecting strong trading over the festive period.



Like-for-like sales in the first nine weeks of the 16-week period were up 7.4 percent from previous year as previously reported, with positive trading momentum continuing into the festive period.



In the following seven weeks, like-for-like sales were up 8.4 percent, from the last year.



For the key festive days, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Eve, like-for-like sales were up 9.6 percent from the previous year.



Justin Platt, CEO of Marston's, said: 'It has been an encouraging start to the year. This, together with an improving outlook in which inflationary headwinds are broadly abating, and the actions we are taking to operate more efficiently and rebuild margins, position Marston's well for the year ahead.'



The company is scheduled to release its 2024 interim results on May 14.



