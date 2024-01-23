Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. (CSE: BHCC) (the "Company"), an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies, or both, is pleased to announce that:

Sifu Sonata has been appointed to the position of Lead Scientist and Engineer for Research and Development; and it will be collaborating with M. Shahmeer Amir with respect to cybersecurity and data storage products.

Mr. Sifu Sonata

Mr. Sonata is recognized and renowned for his innovation of the DNA Bio Data Chip and Proprietary Data Gene, pioneering groundbreaking technology in data storage and processing. His contributions extend to being the creator of tokenization technology and serving as the lead scientist for H.C.E.T. Technologies ("HCET"), a technology company specializing in data transmission, management, cyber security, and data storage utilizing a cutting-edge 4-dimensional algorithm.

Mr. Sonata will be assisting the Company in identifying prospective targets in the cybersecurity and data storage and transmission sectors. In addition, Mr. Sonata will work closely with the Company's investee companies, assisting them with their research and development activities.

"The Company is thrilled to welcome Sifu Sonata to the Blue Horizon Global Capital team as the lead Scientist and Engineer for Research and Development," said Philip Wong, the President of the Company. "His expertise in cybersecurity, defense contracting, and production manufacturing architecture align seamlessly with the Company's commitment to innovation and strategic investments."

Mr. M. Shahmeer Amir

Mr. Amir is a distinguished cybersecurity expert and keynote speaker. Mr. Amir, ranked as the 3rd Ethical Hacker globally, brings an unparalleled understanding of cybersecurity challenges and solutions. His collaboration with HCET to deploy cybersecurity and data storage products, adds an extra layer of expertise to the Company's investment and research and development initiatives.

"With a dedicated technical team possessing in-depth knowledge in IT and engineering, Blue Horizon remains focused on identifying and incorporating the right investments into its portfolio," stated Mr. Wong. "The addition of Mr. Sonata along with the collaboration with Mr. Amir further solidifies the Company's position as a forward-thinking investment issuer at the forefront of technological advancements."

About Blue Horizon

Blue Horizon is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies or both, using management's extensive experience in deal sourcing and capital combination to maximize returns for its shareholders. Blue Horizon will invest its funds with the aim of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in securities of private and publicly listed entities across a wide range of sectors and industry areas, including but not limited to the technology, software development and biotechnology industries.

Corporation contact:

Philip Wong

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@precious-investment-group.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Blue Horizon's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the proposed Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Blue Horizon at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Blue Horizon is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward looking statements include: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the proceeds required to complete the Offering; the failure of the Company to effectively obtain the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Offering; the inability of the Company to satisfy all conditions to the completion of the Offering and the risk of unforeseen delays in the completion of the Offering, if at all, whether as a result of market conditions or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195261

SOURCE: Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp.