Clean Vision Corporation Announces Launch of $340 Million Green Bond

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Clean Vision Corporation (OCTQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic recycling and clean fuel development, is proud to announce the launch of the Company's previously announced Green Bond Offering through its subsidiary, Clean-Seas Partners UK Limited ("Clean-Seas UK"). If the Green Bond Offering is fully subscribed, the Company could raise up to approximately $340 million through the sale of notes (the "Green Notes"), the funds from which are planned to be used to fund projects in Morocco, West Virginia, Arizona and Georgia (Eastern Europe).

In connection with the Green Bond Offering, Clean-Seas UK has established a Luxembourg securitization vehicle, or "Compartment," where certain assets representing an aggregate amount of all repayment obligations under the Green Notes to be issued. Clean Vision has been focused on establishing waste plastic conversion facilities around the world utilizing our patent-pending technology known as the Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN"). Our current plans are to use the proceeds from the Green Bond offering to expand our project's current waste plastic processing capabilities to 700 tons per day. If we are successful in hitting our goal of raising $340 in the Green Bond Offering, current estimates are that by the end of 2024, our West Virginia project will be operational, and the planned expansion of our Morocco facility will be complete.

Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision, states, "Launching the Green Bond Offering is a crucial next step in our growth and an important milestone for the Company. If we are able to raise capital through the Green Bond Offering, we expect to be able to take significant strides towards addressing the global plastic pollution problem by having the access to capital needed to expand our PCN. We are committed to establishing these facilities that we believe will have a direct impact on addressing the plastic pollution problem."

"Our projects aim to revolutionize the plastic waste landscape by creating a sustainable model for the circular plastic economy and a cleaner planet for future generations," added Shaun Wootton, Managing Director of Clean-Seas UK.

The Company's operations are aimed at aligning with global efforts for a circular plastic economy, emphasizing the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling materials to minimize waste and environmental impact. The utilization of pyrolysis technology in our PCN further contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, showcasing our commitment to innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

The Green Bond Offering, supported by Grant Thornton International and Super Global Services SA, a leading provider for the structuring of sustainable investments, recently received a Second Party Opinion (SPO) from International Shareholder Services (ISS), validating the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) aspects of our Company and the Green Bond Offering to investors. Dr. Oliver Decker of Grant Thornton stated, "We are honored to support Clean Vision in this transformative venture, leveraging our financial expertise to drive positive environmental impact."

The Green Bond Offering is structured to have capital raised through the sale of Green Notes to be deposited in the Compartment established by Super Global Securitization SA in Luxembourg, which will then flow to Clean-Seas UK where it will be distributed to our main operating subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc., for deployment to projects in West Virginia, Morocco and Georgia. The Green Notes carry a term of 10-years, a fixed interest rate of 7% p.a. and are currently scheduled to be issued on or about January 22, 2024. The Green Bond Offering has been given the ISIN number: DE000A3HAKS8.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter, X: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas Partners UK Limited:

Clean-Seas Partners UK Limited, a subsidiary of Clean Vision, focuses on project development and regional investment deploying plastic conversion facilities in the European Union, Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to conduct and close the Green Bond Offering, which a successful closing cannot be guaranteed; statements regarding the expected amount of proceeds raised, and use of such proceeds, from the sale of Green Notes; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock four our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

