Cadence Design Systems: DEI@Cadence: Sharing and Learning in 2023

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just words but values that are exemplified through our One Cadence-One Team culture and the importance of sustaining it as we learn from diverse perspectives.

By Jonaki

"Diversity of thought and experience are key for driving innovation. Fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the core of who we are as a company, and…we're working to create equal opportunities for current and future workers in our industry, paving the way for fulfilling careers." - Dr. Anirudh Devgan, President and CEO, Cadence.

There is a growing conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and almost everyone has an opinion on this topic. What do these values mean at Cadence? Does DEI have any real impact on our work here? And finally, what are we doing at Cadence to make sure these values are an intrinsic part of our company culture?

Watch this video to see what some of the thought leaders at Cadence shared with us.

How It Started

It was at the beginning of 2023 that a global team from varied organizations and locations within Cadence came together to discuss creating an employee-led community that celebrates the diverse perspectives and the One Team - One Cadence culture at Cadence. After extensive brainstorming, a new blog series, DEI@Cadence, was launched in March 2023.

Since then, we have had blogs on a range of topics that showcase the vast range of experiences that abound at Cadence and celebrate the diverse and inclusive culture here, and we are already planning new and innovative topics for the next year.

The Stories Among Us

The experiences of women in technology were shared through Cadence Women's Conference in India, Cadence Voice Initiative, and the summary of the various Cadence Women Conferences through the year. The perspectives and challenges of employees at new locations as well as interns were shared through Empowering Women at Cadence Cork and My First Month as an Intern at Cadence Cork.

At Cadence, our various inclusion groups bring employees together through events and celebrations, and Veterans and their Transition to Tech and Advancing AAPI Professional Success, brought out the personal stories about the struggles and achievements of the diverse groups in technology and business. Similarly, through AAPI Heritage Month Spotlights, Do You Know the Dragon Boat Festival, and The Three T's, we learned about the heritage and riches of each other's backgrounds and traditions.

Not just that, the innovative approach of finding solutions while volunteering was brought out by My Volunteering Experience with WiTU Uganda, and the impact of the Words Matter Initiative exemplified through DEI at Cadence was shared by Why Words Matter.

New Voices in the New Year

It has been a pleasure leading this initiative, and I am looking forward to bringing you many more stories in the future so that we continue to learn and unleash the potential within us. As the late associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, "We will all profit from a more diverse, inclusive society, understanding, accommodating, even celebrating our differences, while pulling together for the common good."

After all, it is only when we feel included and appreciated that we become more innovative and successful.

Wishing you peace and joy for the new year!

Jonaki (on behalf of the DEI@Cadence blog series team)

