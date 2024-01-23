

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, announced in a post that he had earned more than $250,000 through his video on Elon Musk's X.



On Monday, Donaldson said that his post had attracted more than 150 million views in one week on X, formerly known as Twitter, whereas the video had amassed 215 million views on YouTube.



Musk had welcomed MrBeast's video on X, by posting that, 'First MrBeast video posted directly on X!'. Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, had also promoted his video by sharing it with her post.



However, Donaldson expressed his concern about the organic views by saying that, 'It's a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is probably higher than what you'd experience.'



X launched its creator revenue share program last year, offering a share of advertising revenue to the creators.



In a bid to encourage the creators to post on X, Musk had earlier invited many influencers including Donaldson in December.



Responding to Musk's invitation, Donaldson posted, 'The production cost of my videos runs into millions, and even with a billion views on X, it wouldn't come close to covering a fraction of it. Nonetheless, I'm game to explore possibilities once monetization hits its stride!'



Following MrBeast's announcement about the revenue on X, many users from the platform claimed that the views might not have been completely organic as they saw the post multiple times in their feed as an unmarked advertisement.



However, Musk maintained that 'To the best of my knowledge, we have done nothing to amplify his viewers.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken