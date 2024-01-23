Anzeige
23.01.2024
WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
23.01.24
08:02 Uhr
23.01.2024 | 22:02
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and will host a conference call on the following day, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 942-7925, with the confirmation number 22028903.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/49669 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
