WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $937.84 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $55.28 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $8.83 billion from $7.85 billion last year.
Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $937.84 Mln. vs. $55.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $8.83 Bln vs. $7.85 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.24 Bln
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX