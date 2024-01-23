

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 5.3 percent on year after slumping 11.9 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.1 percent after easing 0.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 122.1 billion yen following the 776.9 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Japan also will see January results for its manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in December, their scores were 47.9 and 51.5, respectively.



Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank Is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.



Australia will see January results for its manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in December, their scores were 47.6 and 47.1, respectively.



