

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro1.17 billion, or Euro1.01 per share. This compares with Euro0.60 billion, or Euro0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to Euro8.47 billion from Euro8.06 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): Euro1.17 Bln. vs. Euro0.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro1.01 vs. Euro0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro8.47 Bln vs. Euro8.06 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

