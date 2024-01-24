

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, a business development company externally managed by MS Capital Partners Adviser Inc., announced that it priced its initial public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share at $20.67 per share.



The company expects that its shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 24, 2024 under the symbol 'MSDL.'



The company also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Common Stock to cover over allotments, if any. The closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about January 26, 2024.



Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its credit facilities, to make investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, and for other general corporate purposes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken