Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
24.01.24
09:09 Uhr
15,390 Euro
+0,480
+3,22 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,35015,53012:24
15,37015,51012:24
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 03:53
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitrolife AB: Vitrolife Group makes an impairment charge of SEK 4.3 billion relating to Igenomix and provides preliminary financials for the fourth quarter 2023

  • Non-cash impairment of SEK 4.3 billion in the fourth quarter 2023, relating to the impairment of goodwill attributed to the acquisition of Igenomix in 2021.
  • Igenomix, now known as the business area Genetic Services, remains a core part of the new corporate strategy for the Vitrolife Group, however we have challenges to navigate in the short term.
  • Vitrolife Group also announces preliminary figures for Q4, with sales of SEK 904 million, corresponding to 6% growth in SEK, gross margin of 56.9% and EBITDA margin of 32.5%.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Non-cash impairment charge

Vitrolife Group (NASDAQ: VITR) has today decided that, in accordance with IFRS accounting standards, it will record a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The impairment represents 31% of the total amount of the accounted goodwill and other intangible assets attributed to the acquisition of Igenomix. The impairment will be reported as Other operating expenses outside the ordinary segment reporting.

The impairment is partially caused by inflated goodwill, through appreciation of the share price between signing and the issuance of new shares during the deal transaction of Igenomix in 2021. This was in accordance with IFRS. The growth required to balance the book value is increasingly challenged in the short term, however the Vitrolife Group remains confident in the longer-term growth prospects of Genetic Services. We have also increased the discount factor (WACC).

Business area Genetic Services is a key component of the new corporate strategy for the Vitrolife Group. We continue to take actions to improve the top and bottom-line performance of the business and execute towards achieving our long- term financial objectives for the company.

Update on Q4 2023

Preliminary non-audited earnings

SEK (millions)

Q4

Q4

FY

FY


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales

904

855

3,512

3,234

Of Americas

290

303

1,160

1,144

Of EMEA

343

316

1,286

1,163

Of APAC

271

236

1,066

927

Gross Margin (%)

56,9 %

54,2 %

56,3 %

55,0 %






Impairment charge

4,300


4,300


EBITDA

294

273

1,136

1,050

EBITDA Margin (%)

32,5 %

31,9 %

32,3 %

32,5 %

Operating Cash Flow

171

166

757

636

Sales growth for the fourth quarter was 6% in SEK and 5% in local currencies. Market region Americas declined by 8%, EMEA and APAC grew 6% and 5% respectively in local currencies.

The full year growth in SEK was 9% and 10% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 4% and excluding discontinued business, 5%. In local currencies and excluding discontinued business, market region Americas declined by 3%, EMEA and APAC grew 6% and 16% respectively.

Vitrolife Group will, as previously communicated, announce our full report for the fourth quarter 2023 on the 2nd of February.

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 23-01-2024 20:00 CET .

CONTACT:

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
Gothenburg, January 23, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3914112/2558669.pdf

Vitrolife Group makes an impairment charge of SEK 4.3 billion relating to Igenomix and provides preliminary financials for the fourth quarter 2023

SOURCE Vitrolife AB

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.