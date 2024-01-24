WuXi XDC and Celltrion Sign MOU for Integrated Services for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

SHANGHAI and INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC(2268.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on ADC and the other types of bioconjugate market, and Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS), a leading global biopharmaceutical company specialized in researching, developing and manufacturing innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for comprehensive and integrated services which refer to the development, and manufacturing of bioconjugates include antibody-drug conjugates(ADCs).

Under the collaboration, Celltrion will delegate WuXi XDC as primary service provider on each of the integrated projects, from process development to GMP manufacturing, within the global territory. WuXi XDC will be strategic service partner to support Celltrion's innovative pipeline advances, providing comprehensive services from process development to one-stop GMP manufacturing, aiming to accelerate the development of ADCs at a fast speed and with high quality.

Mr. Jong Moon Cho VP of Celltrion, commented, "Celltrion is focused on fostering the innovation to answer the unmet needs and contribute to the sustainability of healthcare systems. WuXi XDC is an ideal partner for Celltrion given their advanced platform and broad expertise in ADC development and manufacturing. Collaborating with WuXi XDC provides an exciting opportunity for us to further accelerate our innovative pipeline development and benefit patients worldwide."

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "We are very pleased to partner with Celltrion to accelerate their innovative pipeline. With our fully integrated, one-stop platform, we look forward to collaborating with Celltrion to expedite the development and manufacturing for ADC and other bioconjugate candidates. As a global CRDMO, we remain committed to enabling our clients to advance and grow innovative therapeutics at a fast speed and with high quality, and supporting them to achieve the goal of benefiting patients worldwide in the coming years."

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea that specializes in researching, developing and manufacturing innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. The company's solutions include world-class monoclonal antibody biosimilars such as REMSIMA®, TRUXIMA® and HERZUMA®, providing broader patient access globally. Celltrion has also received U.S. FDA and EMA approval for VEGZELMA® and YUFLYMA®, FDA approval for ZYMFENTRA, and EMA approval for REMSIMA®SC.

Celltrion pursues sustainable growth by leveraging its experience and assets in the successful biosimilar business to develop new medicines and healthcare platform technologies. The company works with a sense of duty to advance patients' wellness and provide them with enhanced access to reliable healthcare. To accomplish this, Celltrion adheres to strong internal ethical standards in its daily operations. To learn more, please visit www.celltrion.com.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK) is a leading global CRDMO focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and the broader bioconjugate market. It provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including ADCs. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://wuxixdc.com

