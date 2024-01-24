Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): Insights from the Report and Accounts



24-Jan-2024 / 12:05 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research | Closed End Investments Volta Finance Limited (VTAS) | Insights from the Report and Accounts In this note, we review the key information and messages investors should take from the recent Report and Accounts . In particular, we note the detailed explanations as to how Volta is delivering strong returns. This performance reflects the sound fundamentals of the CLO investment market and the value specifically added by the manager (reaffirming the issues we identified in our note, The benefits of having AXA IM as the manager ). In terms of outlook, the expected relative resilience of the portfolio was also noted. By way of example, the CLO managers in which Volta invests, are expected to mitigate the impact of anticipated market-wide lower recoveries through investing in better-quality underlying assets. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/volta-finance-ltd-insights-from-the-report-and-accounts/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



