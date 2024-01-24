WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is up over 43% at $7.16. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is up over 20% at $1.07. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 15% at $6.48. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is up over 12% at $3.99. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is up over 10% at $3.73. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is up over 10% at $1.54. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is up over 9% at $541.18. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is up over 8% at $6.85. Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is up over 7% at $10.22. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is up over 7% at $4.46. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is up over 7% at $3.87. Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is up over 7% at $1.18. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is up over 6% at $7.54. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is up over 6% at $7.08. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is up over 6% at $2.11.
In the Red
BlackBerry Limited (BB) is down over 9% at $3.20. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is down over 8% at $46.50. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is down over 7% at $16.25. Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is down over 6% at $1.65. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 5% at $1.18.
