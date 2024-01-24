Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Issuance of New US Patent

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a development-stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 11,817,197 B2 for the stream-lined pairing of a pump to a mobile device.

Paul DiPerna, Chairman and CTO of Modular Medical, commented, "The issuance of this patent is just another step in our mission to use technology to rethink and simplify the adoption of and ability to live with pump technology for patients and caregivers. To address cybersecurity risks and the complexity of pairing multiple devices to talk between a phone and a pump, we added Near-Field Communication (NFC), whereby, just by bringing the phone close to our pump will create a secure connection making it much easier to develop, test and maintain. This patent protects our technology addressing pairing, and, most importantly, the downloading of patient data to allow clinicians to easier upload and review the patients data."

DiPerna continued, "The patient's phone is not required, and a clinician can simply tap the pump to the phone or tablet to pull the data using Bluetooth from patient pumps. In a high-volume practice, such as a busy certified pump trainer's office, the ability to pull data from several patients quickly is critical. Our patented technology addresses the ability to do this without the tedious step of powering on and pairing with a myriad of new Bluetooth devices. It also simplifies moving the configuration to a new reusable controller, when needed, without using an intermediate device."

Jeb Besser, Modular Medical's CEO, commented, "Our family of patents, which includes both issued patents and pending applications, around our pump is an important part of our strategic value and market positioning, and we look forward to announcing further patent issuances in the future."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

