Mitsubishi HC Capital, a Japanese investment firm, has become the second-largest shareholder in Danish renewable energy developer European Energy A/S by acquiring the equivalent of 75 million shares. Knud Erik Andersen, the CEO of European Energy, says the transaction more than triples the company's equity.Japanese investment firm Mitsubishi HC Capital has acquired a 20% stake in Danish renewable energy developer European Energy. European Energy says the agreement brings in Mitsubishi HC Capital as a strategic partner and significantly strengthens its capital base and growth potential. The 20% ...

