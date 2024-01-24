WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported fourth quarter net income of $1.99 billion, up 141% from last year. Earnings per share was $3.37 compared to $1.40. Fourth quarter net premiums written was $15.13 billion, an increase of 21% from prior year.
For the month of December, net income was $901.2 million or $1.53 per share. Net premiums written was $4.88 billion, for the month.
Shares of The Progressive Corporation are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
