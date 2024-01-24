Nikon Inc.: Nikon Introduces the COOLSHOT 20i GIII and 20 GIII Compact Golf Laser Rangefinders

Nikon's Latest Lightweight Laser Rangefinders Give Golfers Game-Changing Accuracy at a Great Value

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Today, Nikon announced the latest models in its series of acclaimed laser rangefinders for golfers, the COOLSHOT 20i GIII and COOLSHOT 20 GIII. These new models are small in size but big on features, giving golfers confidence on the course with a clear and bright field of view, amazing accuracy, plus the added reassurance of Nikon's LOCKED ON QUAKE technology.

Despite their small size, these new models are packed with the latest tech. The LOCKED ON QUAKE function provides tactile confirmation to notify the user that the distance to the flagstick has been measured with a brief vibration. First Target Priority confirms the distance to the closest subject, assuring a measurement on the pin even with trees in the background. Thanks to a multilayer coating, the view from the 6x monocular is bright and clear, with a comfortable 16.7mm eye relief. Additionally, both models are IPX4 rated for rainproof performance.

The COOLSHOT 20i GIII model employs two measurement display modes: a golf mode (slope-adjusted distance and actual distance) and an actual distance mode. Switching modes is simple, with a single press of the mode button.

Key Features

LOCKED ON QUAKE Technology 1 : A brief vibration to inform you that the distance to the flagstick has been measured

: A brief vibration to inform you that the distance to the flagstick has been measured Compact, lightweight (approx. 4.6oz.) body

Measurement range: 6-800 yd

ID (incline/decline) Technology displays a guide distance showing how far you should hit the ball on an uphill/downhill shot (COOLSHOT 20i GIII model only)

First Target Priority algorithm for displaying the distance to the closest subject when measuring overlapping subjects

Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the power button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds

High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images

Diopter adjustment function

Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°F

Price and Availability

The new Nikon COOLSHOT 20i GIII and 20 GIII will be available in mid-February for a suggested retail price of $239.95* and $199.95* respectively. For more information about the latest Nikon products, please visit Nikonusa.com.

About Nikon?

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreational Optics including premium binoculars, fieldscopes and laser rangefinders; products expertly engineered from Nikon's vast experience as the global leader in precision optics. Nikon is renowned for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of consumer and professional equipment for video and image capture, including the revolutionary Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, D-SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and COOLPIX® compact digital cameras. For more information on Nikon's full line of recreational optics, please visit us online or dial (800) NIKON-US. Connect with Nikon Outdoors on Facebook and Instagram and Nikon Golf on Facebook and Instagram.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1. Before using a COOLSHOT in an official competition, make sure to check the local rules in advance.

2. Under Nikon's measurement conditions.

