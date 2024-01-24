

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A U.S.-led coalition of nearly 50 nations has announced two initiatives aimed at bolstering Ukraine's armor and drone capabilities.



This is in addition to ongoing efforts by the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to build a future Ukrainian force capable of deterring Russian aggression for the long term.



At a news conference following the 18th meeting of the UDCG, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander announced that Germany and Latvia will lead the newly formed armor and drone capability coalitions collectively.



'These important coalitions will build on the extensive work that we've already been doing in the contact group,' Wallander told reporters.



'They will sustain and deepen security assistance in the years ahead, working closely with Ukraine to create a formidable combat force that can defend against and deter future threats from Moscow.'



The U.S. and France are partnered in leading the effort to bolster Ukraine's artillery capability.



The U.S. is also co-leading the air force capability coalition alongside Denmark and France and is an active participant in the air defense capability coalition led by Germany and France.



The armor and drone capability coalitions announced Tuesday add to the previously announced capability coalitions focused on Ukraine's air force, artillery, maritime security, ground-based air defense, demining and information technology capabilities.



Wallander noted that the group of countries comprising the UDCG have committed more than $80 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.



Earlier, addressing the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington remains determined to work alongside its allies to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian attacks.



He called on the international community not to drop its guard as the war enters its third year.



In December, the U.S. announced its latest security assistance package for Ukraine worth $250 million.



The announcement came amid negotiations on Capitol Hill over President Joe Biden's supplemental request to Congress to continue critical funding for military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.



