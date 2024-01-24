Nocera, Inc.: Nocera Takes Strides in Alabama Fish Farm and Expands its Aquaculture Initiatives in Asian Markets

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems ("RASs"), today announced significant progress in the feasibility assessment of its Alabama fishery. The assessment has reached a critical milestone on the geological assessment of aquaculture water sources, the installation of equipment on the land, and the configuration of power supply for the equipment have all been completed in the feasibility assessment. The Company is gearing up to commence the design and equipment phase for its aquaculture projects set to begin this year. Nocera is actively engaging with local governments, universities, institutions, and relevant companies in Alabama to foster collaboration and communication.

Nocera is committed to contributing to the local community by creating job opportunities, industry-academic partnerships, and financing for the project. The Company remains steadfast in its belief that these efforts will bring about positive changes in the future of the aquaculture industry beginning with Alabama and in time moving into other states.

In addition, Nocera is strategically expanding its aquaculture initiatives in the Asian region. Countries such as Taiwan, China, Vietnam, and Thailand are set to witness a series of aquaculture developments. Nocera recognizes the potential in all the following: the Taiwanese government's support for fishery-solar synergies; the cost reduction in equipment manufacturing in China; and the cost control measures in Vietnam and Thailand targeting fish fry, fingerling, and feed.

Andy Jin, Nocera CEO, stated, "These are exciting times for Nocera. As we embark on these pivotal initiatives, we are one step closer to seeing our mission to enhance and revolutionize the future of the aquaculture industry bear fruit. By focusing on collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices, Nocera aims to make a lasting impact on both local and global aquaculture landscapes."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

